Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has not ruled out the possibility of Raymond making the team next season.

The Wings are pumped up about their fourth overall pick from the 2020 NHL Draft. Raymond, a fleet-footed agitator, has spent the past three seasons honing his craft with Frolunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League. This season, he registered six goals and 12 assists over 34 games. Raymond is only 19 years and just 5-foot-10 and 161 pounds, so he'll need to bulk up in order to withstand the rigors of the NHL.