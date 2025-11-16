Raymond recorded three assists, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sabres.

Raymond was unstoppable as a playmaker for the Red Wings and contributed directly to three of the team's four goals. He has six assists during an ongoing three-game point streak, but Raymond needs to do a better job of finding the back of the net. He hasn't scored a goal in his last five games and has tallied only four goals in the current campaign. His playmaking has salvaged his fantasy output, though, as he has 14 assists in 16 contests.