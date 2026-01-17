Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Three helpers in Friday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Raymond collected three assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.
After helping to set up Alex DeBrincat for the game's opening tally in the first period, Raymond had a hand in third-period goals by Dylan Larkin and Marco Kasper. Raymond hasn't gone back-to-back games without getting on the scoresheet since late December, racking up four goals and 15 points over the last 13 contests as he continues pushing toward a career-best campaign.
More News
-
Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Opens scoring in win•
-
Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Two points in Thursday's win•
-
Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Finds twine in win•
-
Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Chips in on power play•
-
Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Elevates game again•
-
Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Strikes with man advantage•