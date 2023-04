Raymond recorded three assists, two of them on the power play, in Thursday's 7-6 shootout loss to the Sabres.

He found the scoresheet in each regulation period, with his final helper setting up David Perron with a minute left in the third and forcing overtime. Raymond has had something of a sophomore slump this season, but over the last 15 games he's racked up two goals and 11 points, including five assists on the power play, and the 21-year-old could be gearing up for a breakout in 2023-24.