Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Three-point effort in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Raymond scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Sweden's 5-3 win over Slovakia in Olympic round-robin play Saturday.
The big performance from the Red Wings winger locked up a 2-1 record in the preliminary round for Sweden. However, Raymond's slashing penalty late in the third period led to a Slovakia power-play goal that might end up costing Tre Kronor a bye to the quarterfinals due to goal differential. Raymond has a goal and four points through his first three Olympic games.
