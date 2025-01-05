Raymond scored a power-play goal on three shots and added a pair of assists in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

One of Raymond's helpers also came on the power play. The winger is cruising since the holiday break, earning three goals, five assists and five power-play points over his last five outings. The surge has him up to 16 goals, 41 points (19 on the power play), 79 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 39 contests overall.