Raymond notched two assists in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Blues.

He helped set up Michael Rasmussen in the first period and J.T. Compher in the second. Raymond has three multi-point performances in the last four games, and over his past 12 contests, he's amassed four goals and 14 points. The 21-year-old winger is close to topping the 23 goals and 57 points he recorded as a rookie in 2021-22.