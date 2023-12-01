Watch Now:

Raymond produced two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-1 win over Chicago.

Both helpers came in the second period as Detroit pulled away. It was a strong response from Raymond after he saw a six-game point streak snapped Wednesday against the Rangers, and on the season the third-year winger is up to eight goals and 18 points in 22 contests as he puts his sophomore slump behind him.

