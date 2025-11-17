Raymond scored a goal on seven shots and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Raymond snapped a five-game goal drought, and his tally with 3:47 left in the third period stood as the game-winner. The 23-year-old has a goal and seven assists during his four-game point streak as the Red Wings' offense has come back to life following a lull earlier in November. On the year, Raymond is at five goals, 20 points, 40 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 17 appearances. He finished with 27 goals and 80 points over 82 regular-season outings in 2024-25, but this may be the season he goes north of a point-per-game pace.