Raymond contributed two assists, including one on the power play, in Friday's 7-6 shootout win over the Flyers.

Raymond was heavily involved in a busy first period which included six goals between the teams, plus he converted Detroit's first goal in the shootout. The burgeoning winger is trying to find his groove following the team's acquisition of Patrick Kane, but talent alone makes Raymond a near lock to remain in the top six. With 10 goals, 16 assists, and seven power-play points through 33 games, Raymond is on track to make his third season the best one yet.