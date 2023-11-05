Raymond scored a power-play goal and recorded an even-strength assist in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Bruins.

He opened the scoring for Detroit late in the first period after a slick cross-ice feed from Dylan Larkin found Raymond wide open in front of Linus Ullmark, and the third-year winger returned the favor in the third as his pass in the neutral zone sprung Larkin for a rush that resulted in the Red Wings' third goal. Raymond had a bit of a sophomore slump last season, but he's flying to begin the 2023-24 campaign with four goals and 10 points through 12 games.