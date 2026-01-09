Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Two points in Thursday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Raymond scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.
The star winger also added two shots on net, three blocked shots, a hit and a plus-3 rating to his ledger. Raymond has found the back of the net in back-to-back contests, and over 19 games since the beginning of December he's produced five goals and 20 points, including three tallies and eight assists with the man advantage.
