Raymond scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 5-4 victory over the Bruins.

After helping to set up a Ben Chiarot tally late in the second period, Raymond completed a tic-tac-toe passing play early in the third to give the Red Wings a 5-2 lead. The performance extended his point streak to six games, and over his last 12 contests he's broken out for five goals and 17 points. Despite that surge of production however, Raymond's power-play tally Tuesday was just his second of the season, and first since Oct. 11.