Raymond collected two power-play assists in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Bruins.

The 20-year-old winger had only one goal and zero helpers in seven games since returning from a lower-body injury, but Raymond make an impact Sunday as he recorded his first multi-point performance since Jan. 12. It's been a disappointing sophomore campaign overall for him, and while his future remains bright, Raymond has just 16 goals and 36 points through 58 games in 2022-23.