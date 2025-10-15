Red Wings' Lucas Raymond: Unavailable versus Cats
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Raymond (upper body) will not be in the lineup against Florida on Wednesday.
Raymond is off to a strong start to the 2025-26 campaign, racking up two goals and one assist, including two power-play points, through the first three contests. With the 23-year-old winger on the shelf, Mason Appleton is poised to take on a first-line role while James van Riemsdyk steps up to the No. 1 power-play unit.
