Raymond (lower body) won't play Tuesday against Washington, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Raymond, who will sit out a sixth straight game Tuesday, skated before Monday's practice, Coach Derek Lalonde hopes to get the 20-year-old forward back in the lineup Thursday against the Rangers. Raymond has notched 15 goals, 33 points and 87 shots on net in 50 contests this campaign.
