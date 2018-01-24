Glendening recorded two assists, two shots and a plus-2 rating through 13:25 of ice time during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Philadelphia.

This was an excellent return to the lineup, as Glendening had missed each of the previous 12 games with a hand injury. However, it's definitely worth noting that Tuesday's multi-point showing was the first of the campaign for the fourth-line center, and it improved him to just seven goals and five assists through 35 games. There aren't many fantasy settings where Glendening is serviceable asset.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories