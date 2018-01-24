Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Assists on both goals in 3-2 loss
Glendening recorded two assists, two shots and a plus-2 rating through 13:25 of ice time during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Philadelphia.
This was an excellent return to the lineup, as Glendening had missed each of the previous 12 games with a hand injury. However, it's definitely worth noting that Tuesday's multi-point showing was the first of the campaign for the fourth-line center, and it improved him to just seven goals and five assists through 35 games. There aren't many fantasy settings where Glendening is serviceable asset.
