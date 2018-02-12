Glendening potted his eighth goal of the season Sunday, with the tally proving to be clutch in a 5-4 overtime road win over the Capitals.

Glendening converted on his only shot in this one. With the Michigan native skating in a bottom-six role, he has to be incredibly efficient to make a tangible difference in the fantasy arena. Glendening entered this latest contest averaging two shots per game in 2018 -- at the very least, this shows that he's been playing with confidence.