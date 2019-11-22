Glendening potted a shorthanded goal Thursday, but the Red Wings still lost to the Blue Jackets, 5-4.

Frans Nielsen broke up a play in the defensive zone and perfectly fed Glendening on the rush for the shorty. A horrendous third period resulted in another loss for the visitors, but Glendening looks healthy after missing 11 straight games; he's racked up 11 hits since returning to action versus the Sharks last Saturday.