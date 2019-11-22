Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Buries first goal since return
Glendening potted a shorthanded goal Thursday, but the Red Wings still lost to the Blue Jackets, 5-4.
Frans Nielsen broke up a play in the defensive zone and perfectly fed Glendening on the rush for the shorty. A horrendous third period resulted in another loss for the visitors, but Glendening looks healthy after missing 11 straight games; he's racked up 11 hits since returning to action versus the Sharks last Saturday.
More News
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Ready to return•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Return still a ways off•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Heads to IR•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Out multiple weeks•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Slated to miss additional action•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.