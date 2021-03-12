Glendening scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Lightning.

Glendening helped solidify the Red Wings' lead just 33 seconds into the second period. His goal put them ahead 4-2. The 31-year-old forward has eight points, 29 shots on net, 33 hits and 26 blocked shots in 26 outings. The Michigan native snapped a four-game point drought with his goal Thursday.