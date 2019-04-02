The Red Wings are seriously contemplating whether to shut Glendening (undisclosed) down for the rest of the year, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill stopped just short of confirming that Glendening will miss the final three games of the regular season, but it's safe to say that the industrious winger will miss out on the action against the Penguins on Tuesday. Glendening has already treated his owners to a career year consisting of 10 goals and 23 assists over 78 games, but he's a relatively safe drop if you're in dire need of a free-agent forward to stream in the waning moments of the season.