Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Campaign all but finished
The Red Wings are seriously contemplating whether to shut Glendening (undisclosed) down for the rest of the year, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill stopped just short of confirming that Glendening will miss the final three games of the regular season, but it's safe to say that the industrious winger will miss out on the action against the Penguins on Tuesday. Glendening has already treated his owners to a career year consisting of 10 goals and 23 assists over 78 games, but he's a relatively safe drop if you're in dire need of a free-agent forward to stream in the waning moments of the season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Won't play Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Still in line to play Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Notches helper•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Valuable to Detroit•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: One of each in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...