Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Could be trade chip for Detroit
Glendening is listed among five Red Wings who could be dealt ahead of Monday's trade deadline, the Detroit Free Press reports.
While defenseman Mike Green (lower body) is considered the most likely of the bunch to pack his bags for a contender, Glendening could be appealing to other teams as a penalty-killing specialist with a strong hockey IQ. Also, as suggested in this latest report, the Michigan native won't break the bank for other clubs since he's only set to make $1.8 million annually through the 2020-21 campaign.
