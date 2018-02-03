Glendening fashioned an even-strength assist in Friday's 4-1 road win over the Hurricanes.

With all due respect to Glendening, who happens to be a quality bottom-six grinder, you know it's a good day for your team when he's contributing offensively. That was the Michigan native's sixth helper and 13th point through 38 games this season, as he's primarily locked into a penalty-killing role.