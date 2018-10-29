Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Delivers helper in rare win
Glendening contributed an assist in Sunday's 4-2 home win over the Stars.
Glendening has recorded four points through his first 11 games this season, which isn't too shabby considering he's a bottom-six grinder and the Red Wings have potted just 25 goals as a team.
