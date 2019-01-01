Glendening finished the calendar year with five goals and eight assists through 41 games as part of the 2018-19 campaign.

A recurring theme for Detroit has been its crop of blueliners having trouble staying healthy. Trevor Daley (foot), Mike Green (lower body) and Danny DeKeyser (hand) are the latest victims of the injury bug, so coach Jeff Blashill will put a lot of faith in some of his better line defenders to compensate for a thin blue line. Glendening fits the bill -- he has a tidy plus-5 rating and tends to stick to opponents like glue -- so expect him to assume a decent amount of playing time, especially in shorthanded situations.