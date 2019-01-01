Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Dependable two-way skater
Glendening finished the calendar year with five goals and eight assists through 41 games as part of the 2018-19 campaign.
A recurring theme for Detroit has been its crop of blueliners having trouble staying healthy. Trevor Daley (foot), Mike Green (lower body) and Danny DeKeyser (hand) are the latest victims of the injury bug, so coach Jeff Blashill will put a lot of faith in some of his better line defenders to compensate for a thin blue line. Glendening fits the bill -- he has a tidy plus-5 rating and tends to stick to opponents like glue -- so expect him to assume a decent amount of playing time, especially in shorthanded situations.
More News
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Sneaky producer in attacking zone•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Flashes two-way skill in rout•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Delivers helper in rare win•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Finds back of net in loss•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Flashes two-way skills in win•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Will take more draws•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...