Glendening will not return to Wednesday's action due to an upper-body injury.

Glendening saw just 2:58 of ice time before exiting due to injury, failing to make an impact on the box score. The winger's next opportunity to play arrives Saturday against the Bruins, though the team should update his status before then. If unavailable, Luke Witkowski could draw into the lineup in his place.

