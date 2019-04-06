Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Ends season with injury
Glendening (undisclosed) isn't in the projected lineup for Saturday's regular-season finale against the Sabres, Dave Hogg of NHL.com reports.
This is an anticlimactic way for Glendening to end his best statistical season. He uncorked 10 goals and matched a career high with 23 helpers to complement a plus-2 rating. Additionally, he reached personal bests in hits (198) and blocked shots (102). The blue-collar defenseman seemingly does whatever he's asked and his infectious attitude should continue to a boon for the rebuilding Wings in 2019-20 -- and beyond.
