Glendening (undisclosed) isn't in the projected lineup for Saturday's regular-season finale against the Sabres, Dave Hogg of NHL.com reports.

This is an anticlimactic way for Glendening to end his best statistical season. He uncorked 10 goals and matched a career high with 23 helpers to complement a plus-2 rating. Additionally, he reached personal bests in hits (198) and blocked shots (102). The blue-collar defenseman seemingly does whatever he's asked and his infectious attitude should continue to a boon for the rebuilding Wings in 2019-20 -- and beyond.