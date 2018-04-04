Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Endures upper-body injury
Glendening (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game against the Blue Jackets, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
Working in a bottom-six role, Glendening has posted 11 goals and 19 points in 67 games, but he's better known for dishing out hits. The Red Wings only have two games left on the schedule, so Glendening will hope for a speedy recovery to get back on the ice for Thursday's matchup with Columbus.
More News
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Paces Detroit to win with two goals•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Secures assist against Colorado•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Could be trade chip for Detroit•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Bulges twine in overtime thriller•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Delivers even-strength helper•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Assists on both goals in 3-2 loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...