Glendening was hit in the nose by a deflected puck during Tuesday's scrimmage, but he made a quick return, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

After a brief visit to the dressing room, Glendening was spotted on the ice with a tissue in his nostril to stop the bleeding. Fortunately, it looks like the industrious winger has avoided a lasting injury, and Glendening should be excited for a clean slate after finishing with just six goals, three assists and a minus-29 rating through 60 games in 2019-20.