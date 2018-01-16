Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Expected back after All-Star break
Per general manager Ken Holland, Glendening (hand/wrist) is not expected to return to the lineup until after the All-Star break, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Should this estimation hold true, Glendening would be scheduled to reenter the lineup for a home game against the Sharks on Jan. 31. The Michigan native isn't an outstanding source of offensive production, as his 10 points and 48 shots on goal will surely attest, but he brings a good level of physicality to the Detroit offensive corps that the team will be glad to have back theoretically at the end of the month.
