Glendening (undisclosed) is expected to be available for Thursday's matchup with Buffalo, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Glendening is apparently dealing with a minor nagging injury, but it shouldn't prevent him from suiting up against the Sabres. However, the Red Wings have recalled Martin Frk just in case Glendening is ultimately unable to go. Confirmation on the veteran winger's status should surface prior to puck drop.