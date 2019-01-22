Glendening (undisclosed) missed Monday's practice but is expected to suit up in Edmonton on Tuesday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Glendening has yet to miss a contest this season, scoring six goals and 15 points in 50 games so far. He's on pace to surpass his career high of 21 points while averaging nearly 16 minutes of ice time per game. While he's expected to play, Martin Frk would be his most likely replacement if he has to sit out Tuesday.