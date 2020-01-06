Glendening potted a goal on four shots and added a team-high six hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Glendening's tally at 16:53 of the first period gave the Red Wings a 2-0 lead. The 30-year-old has picked up the pace with two goals and a helper in his last five games. He's at nine points, 95 hits and 52 shots on goal through 32 appearances this season in a middle-six role.