Glendening registered a goal, two hits and another pair of blocked shots to complement a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-1 home win over the Coyotes.

Just as a Red Wings penalty had expired, Glendening perfectly anticipated a Justin Abdelkader outlet pass from the defensive zone and had no trouble beating Darcy Kuemper for his second goal of the season. Make that seven points in 18 games for Glendening, whose rigid work ethic and no-quit motor make him a natural fit in Detroit.