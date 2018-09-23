Glendening registered two assists and two blocked shots, five hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 overtime home win over the Bruins.

Glendening was a force on both ends of the ice in this one. The Red Wings have him under contract for three more years at an annual cost of $1.8 million. He won't move the needle in most fantasy leagues, but the Michigan native has already been with the Original Six franchise for five seasons and there's value in his gritty play. Glendening has accumulated 287 hits since the start of the 2016-17 campaign.