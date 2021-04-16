Glendening supplied a secondary assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Glendening helped out on the first of two second-period goals for defenseman Troy Stecher. There aren't ample opportunities for the fourth-line pivot to produce consistent offense, but he tends to heat up on short notice and makes for a decent punt play in DFS tournaments. Glendening has three goals and nine assists on the season ledger.