Glendening produced an assist Saturday in a 2-1 win over the Panthers.

The Michigan native was held without a point through the first 13 games. Glendening then suffered an upper-body injury that kept him out for two contests, only to return with a three-point effort to the detriment of the Predators. His latest apple was rather clutch, as it helped spark a second-period rally and ultimately netted the Wings two points in the standings. Still, we'd be cautious when it comes to deploying Glendening in fantasy -- he plays for a bottom-dwelling squad and his third-line occupancy demands a great deal of defensive responsibility.