Glendening underwent a wrist operation that will force him to miss the 2018 IIHF World Championship, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The news wasn't all bad for the former Michigan Wolverine, as he's fully expected to be ready in time for next season's training camp. Glendening is a reliable player who can kill penalties and provide some scoring in a bottom-six role, but he isn't a guy to rely upon in most fantasy lineups.