Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Goes under the knife
Glendening underwent a wrist operation that will force him to miss the 2018 IIHF World Championship, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
The news wasn't all bad for the former Michigan Wolverine, as he's fully expected to be ready in time for next season's training camp. Glendening is a reliable player who can kill penalties and provide some scoring in a bottom-six role, but he isn't a guy to rely upon in most fantasy lineups.
More News
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Prototypical role player for Wings•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Surprise activation Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Injury cuts campaign short•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Paces Detroit to win with two goals•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Secures assist against Colorado•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...