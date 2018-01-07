Glendening (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, per the official NHL.com media site.

After head coach Jeff Blashill said Glendening would miss at least a month with his ailment, this transaction was always just a formality. The Michigan native has recorded 10 points (seven goals, three assists) in 34 games in 2017-18, and Xavier Ouellet should continue to see increased ice time while Glendening sits out.