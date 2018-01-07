Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Headed to injured reserve
Glendening (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, per the official NHL.com media site.
After head coach Jeff Blashill said Glendening would miss at least a month with his ailment, this transaction was always just a formality. The Michigan native has recorded 10 points (seven goals, three assists) in 34 games in 2017-18, and Xavier Ouellet should continue to see increased ice time while Glendening sits out.
More News
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Slated to miss at least a month•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Timetable to return uncertain•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Done for night with upper-body injury•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Helps Wings avoid shutout loss•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Performing as expected•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Scores shorthanded game-winner•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...