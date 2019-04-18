Glendening (undisclosed) is on the preliminary roster for the 2019 IIHF World Championship in Slovakia from May 10-26, USA Hockey reports.

Glendening dealt with an undisclosed issue that cut his 2018-19 campaign short by four games, but he should be all systems go for the international tournament. The Michigan native posted career highs in several categories this season, including points (23), hits (198) and blocked shots (102) through 78 contests.