Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Heads to IR
Glendening (upper body) was placed on injured reserve retroactive for Oct. 23, per the NHL's official media site.
Glendening struggling before his injury, posting a minus-6 rating and seven shots on net over the previous six contests. He wasn't expected to return until Nov. 8 anyway, so his placement on IR frees up a roster spot minor-league recalls.
