Glendening was the only Red Wing to score in the team's 10-1 road loss to the Canadiens on Saturday.

He also finished with a minus-2 rating, but then again, every single Detroit skater fell on the undesirable side of the plus-minus value in this one. Glendening is a gritty performer who loves to chase down loose pucks and pick up the defensive slack -- obviously there was plenty of that in this game.