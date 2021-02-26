Glendening opened the scoring for Detroit in its 5-2 win over the Predators on Thursday.

This was a highlight-reel tally from Glendening. His backhand shot was blocked by Pekka Rinne's pad, but the third-line pivot stayed with the play and flipped the biscuit into the cage on his own rebound. Certainly, this goal wouldn't have been possible had Glendening not showcased such determination and hustle -- staples of his game that make him such a good fit in Detroit.