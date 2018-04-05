Glendening (upper body) will miss the two games that remain on Detroit's schedule, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The bottom-six grinder finishes with 19 points (11 goals, eight assists) to supplement 135 hits and 82 blocked shots through 68 games. While those numbers probably rendered Glendening waiver fodder in season-long settings, he often made for an interesting value play in DFS contests.