Glendening won't be an easy target at the trade deadline despite Detroit's abysmal record, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

As suggested by Khan, both head coach Jeff Blashill and general manager Steve Yzerman are partial to the industrious middle-six contributor. From a fantasy perspective, he's not moving the needle very much based on an output of nine points (six goals, three assists) over 39 games, but Glendening is a strong defensive forward who's lauded for his work ethic. The American skater has been with the Wings for all seven years of his NHL career, and that's not likely to change anytime soon.