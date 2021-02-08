Glendening (upper body) said he felt better after receiving a hard hit that forced him out of Sunday's game against the Panthers, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Glendening was violently checked to the head by Radko Gudas in the first period, resulting in only 3:50 of ice time for the former. While it appears that he has dodged a serious injury, look for the Red Wings to reevaluate Glendening ahead of Tuesday's road clash versus the Panthers. The Michigan native has struggled mighitly this season; he has a minus-6 rating and is still searching for his first point through 13 games.