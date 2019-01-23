Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Nets two goals
Glendening lit the lamp twice in Tuesday's win over the Oilers.
Glendening reeled in a pass from Darren Helm and deked out Mikko Koskinen to extend Detroit's lead to 2-0. He later tallied the game-winning goal by speeding past a defenseman and sneaking one under Koskinen's arm. This is Glendening's first two-goal game since March 27, 2018, and he now has eight goals in 51 games this year.
