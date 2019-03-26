Glendening picked up an assist in Monday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

The helper came on Christoffer Ehn's shorthanded goal in the third period, giving Glendening his third shorthanded point of the year. The defensive forward has had his best year on offense with 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists) in 76 games. Additionally, he has 192 hits, 100 blocked shots, and 100 shots on goal. Glendening is the only forward with to hit the century mark in all three of those categories so far this season.