Glendening, a pending unrestricted free agent, suggested that there is mutual interest in having him return to the Red Wings, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Glendening's eight-year career has been spent exclusively in Detroit. He produced modest offensive numbers this season -- including eight goals and nine assists through 54 games -- but he was typically reliable on the penalty kill and in the defensive zone. Glendening's last contract went for $1.8 million AAV over a four-year span.