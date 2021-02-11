Glendening (upper body) will not be available for Thursday's contest against Nashville.
Glendening has missed the last two games while dealing with an upper-body issue. He appeared in the first 13 games for Detroit, averaging just under 13 minutes of ice time per game with a minus-6 rating and no points.
